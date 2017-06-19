Baby elephant killed on Malaysian highway

SINGAPORE: A baby elephant was found dead on the side of a highway in Malaysia on Sunday (Jun 17), according to wildlife conservation group Management & Ecology of Malaysian Elephants (MEME).



In a Facebook post, MEME said the animal was killed by a car and urged motorists to be more mindful of roaming wildlife.



"We are devastated to see a baby elephant killed by a car at Gerik-Jeli Highway," said Alicia Solana Mena of MEME. "Drivers please slow down at roads with wildlife crossings.



"Be mindful of our forest friends. Let's not cause them any more harm. They have already lost so much when we took their forest to build roads on."





Highways across Malaysia have signs warning motorists to be aware of animals crossing roads.