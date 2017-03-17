Baby pygmy hippo makes a splash at Sydney's Taronga Zoo

SYDNEY: Taronga Zoo's baby pygmy hippopotamus - the first born in seven years - made its first public appearance in Sydney on Friday (Mar 17).

The female calf was born to first-time parents Fergus and Kambiri on Feb 21 and has begun to explore its new surroundings, making a splash in the zoo's pool, according to Taronga Zoo Senior Keeper Renae Moss.

According to Moss, pygmy hippopotamus are classified as endangered, with fewer than 3,000 left in the wild.

Taronga Zoo will soon hold a competition to help choose a name for the baby Pygmy Hippopotamus.