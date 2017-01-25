Baby strangled by pacifier strap at home in Malaysia

ALOR SETAR: A 16-month-old boy died when he was strangulated by a pacifier's nylon strap after he tried to jump down from a baby cradle in his home at Taman Sera, Padang Sera, in Kedah on Tuesday (Jan 25).



The toddler had turned blue and was unconscious when his Thai mother Narumon Pasupah, 33, walked into the room at around 1.15pm.



Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Abdul Hadi Hassan said the toddler, the youngest of four siblings was found strangulated by the strap with his little body and legs dangling from the cradle.



"The victim's mother had gone out to fetch her eldest child from a nearby school and was shocked to find the baby lifeless when she returned.



"The baby was rushed to Kodiang Health Clinic but was confirmed to have died about 20 minutes earlier," said Abdul Hadi.