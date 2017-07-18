Bad weather caused crash of Myanmar military plane, black box data shows
YANGON: Bad weather caused the crash of a Myanmar military plane resulting in the death of all 122 people on board, authorities said on Tuesday (Jul 18).
The military aircraft plunged into the sea during a routine flight from the southern city of Myeik to Yangon on Jun 7. Most of its passengers were the wives and children of servicemen.
The black box, which consists of a digital flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder, was found last month. Authorities ruled out engine problems or an explosion based on the black box data.
The Chinese-made aircraft was less than two years old and had only flown about 800 hours, according to the military.