Bailiff feeds suspect's hungry baby outside China courtroom

A Chinese bailiff has earned the title of “goddess” and “most beautiful mother” after photos of her breastfeeding a suspect’s hungry baby outside a courtroom warmed hearts.

Officer Lina Hao, who works at Shanxi Jinzhong Intermediate People's Court, got permission from the four-month-old baby’s mother when the child began crying in the courtroom.

The mother was unable to attend to the child because she was standing trial at the courthouse in northern China’s Shanxi Province.

According to The Telegraph, a colleague of the officer captured the photos of Hao breastfeeding the child in a quiet corner of the building.

Hao, 26, explained that “that baby wouldn’t stop crying and we were all worried”.

“I am a new mother, I could feel how anxious the child’s mother would have been. All I thought about was to try my best and comfort the tiny baby.”

Lina Hao was praised online for stepping in to comfort the baby of a suspect. (Photo: Shanxi Jinzhong Intermediate People's Court)

She said that any other police officer would have done the same, and added: “If I had been the mother, I would have hoped someone would help my baby too.”

After photos and an interview of Hao was posted on the court’s WeChat page on Sep 23, multiple news organisations covered the story and the photos were spread on different social media platforms.



In an update on Thursday (Sep 28), the court said the video had been watched more than three million times and the articles had reached about 700,000 people.

The 26-year-old bailiff got permission from the mother before breastfeeding the baby. (Photo: Shanxi Jinzhong Intermediate People's Court)

China Daily said Hao was highly praised and named "the most beautiful bailiff". The court added Hao also earned the title of “most beautiful mother” and “goddess” from members of the public.

The defendant was one of 34 people being charged for their connections to a fraudulent fundraising ring, said a report by the Global Times.

The report added, citing other media, that Hao's gesture had moved the defendant so much that she wept and confessed to her crimes.