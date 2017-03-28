Bali airport shut for 24 hours as locals observe day of silence

JAKARTA: Bali, the famed holiday destination in Indonesia, will become silent for 24 hours starting Tuesday morning (Mar 28) as the locals observe Hari Nyepi (Day of Silence), the start of the new year for the Hindus of the island.

On this day, the island becomes dark as no lights are turned on and nobody is allowed outdoors. In fact, no one will be coming in or going out of Bali as the airport itself is closed for 24 hours from 6am on Tuesday.

Community Relations Head of the Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Arie Ahsanurroqim was quoted by the online media as saying there will be no domestic or international flights for the entire duration of Nyepi.

However, he said 316 employees would be on duty to handle any emergencies at the airport.

All roads on the island will also be closed to vehicles, while social activities will cease temporarily. Authorities will make sure that entertainment centres remain closed out of respect for the occasion.

The celebration of Hari Nyepi is in conjunction with the Saka New Year, the Hindu New Year based on the Saka calendar which began in the year 78.

Nyepi comes from the word sepi (silent), and nobody is allowed outside the house or to have any light.

Custom guard teams known as pencalang will monitor the surroundings on Nyepi to ensure that people observe the tradition and do not leave their homes or hotels except in the case of emergencies.

Once the 24 hours are over, the Hindus will celebrate the new year by visiting the homes of relatives and neighbours and feast on traditional Balinese foods.