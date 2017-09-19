Bali's Mount Agung volcano threatens to erupt: Reports

BALI: Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level as volcanic activity intensified at Bali's Mount Agung, according to reports on Tuesday (Sep 19).

A 7.5km exclusion zone has been set up in the resort island around the volcano's crater and a 14-day emergency alert period is now in place, Sutopo Nugroho, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency said, according to The Australian newspaper.

"Harmonic tremors have continued to increase and people are advised to remain alert," he said.

According to AP, the disaster agency said there had been increased seismic activity as well as 50-metre high blasts from the volcano's centre.

This is the second time the alert level has been raised since volcanic activity was detected in August.

The 3,030-metre Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, killing about 1,500 people.

