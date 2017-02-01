Channel NewsAsia

Former UN chief Ban says not running for president of South Korea - media

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday he will not run to become president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

  • Posted 01 Feb 2017 14:40
  • Updated 01 Feb 2017 15:30
Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during his news conference in Seoul, South Korea January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Ban spoke at an unscheduled news conference at parliament after meeting the leaders of conservative parties.

