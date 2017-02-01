Former UN chief Ban says not running for president of South Korea - media
Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday he will not run to become president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.
- Posted 01 Feb 2017 14:40
- Updated 01 Feb 2017 15:30
Ban spoke at an unscheduled news conference at parliament after meeting the leaders of conservative parties.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)
