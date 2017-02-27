Bandung blast suspect dies after police gunfight: Report

JAKARTA: A terror suspect died on Monday (Feb 27) after being shot in the stomach by West Java police in the city of Bandung, said national police chief Tito Karnavian in an interview with local news channel Metro TV.



The suspect, who died on the way to Bhayangkara Hospital, had engaged in a gunfight with security personnel after allegedly detonating a pressure cooker bomb in Pandawa Park.

West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus, in a live Metro TV interview, earlier cited eyewitnesses as saying that they saw two people on a motorcycle at around 8.30am in the park looking suspicious. One of them reportedly carried a backpack.



The same suspect then put the bomb on the ground and after it exploded, the two were chased by members of the community. The eyewitnesses said the driver of the motorcycle rode off, while his passenger ran into a nearby government building.

The suspect allegedly set a room on the second floor of the building on fire and after firefighters attempted to put out the blaze, the suspect went down to the first floor where a confrontation with police occurred.



The alleged bomber was injured in the ensuing gunfight and Yusri said the police then seized a backpack, the remains of a second bomb, a knife and a firearm from him.

Local police chief Anton Charliyan said nobody else had been hurt and everyone had evacuated from the building.

"We tried to negotiate but instead the perpetrator tried to burn (the place)," he told Metro TV.



Anton had said in an earlier report by online news portal Detik.com that the suspect had demanded the release of counter-terrorism unit Densus 88 detainees . No specifics were given.

The man was not identified, but according to Yunus, he was in his 30s or 40s.