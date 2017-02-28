Bandung blast suspect dies after police gunfight

JAKARTA: A terror suspect died on Monday (Feb 27) after being shot in the stomach by West Java police in the city of Bandung.



The suspect, who died on the way to Bhayangkara Hospital, had engaged in a gunfight with security personnel after allegedly detonating a pressure cooker bomb in Pandawa Park.

West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus, in a live Metro TV interview, earlier cited eyewitnesses as saying that they saw two people on a motorcycle at around 8.30am in the park looking suspicious. One of them reportedly carried a backpack.



The same suspect then put the bomb on the ground and after it exploded, the two were chased by members of the community. The eyewitnesses said the driver of the motorcycle rode off, while his passenger ran into a nearby government building.

The suspect allegedly set a room on the second floor of the building on fire and after firefighters attempted to put out the blaze, the suspect went down to the first floor where a confrontation with police occurred.



The alleged bomber was injured in the ensuing gunfight and Yusri said the police then seized a backpack, the remains of a second bomb, a knife and a firearm from him.

Local police chief Anton Charliyan said nobody else had been hurt and everyone had evacuated from the building.

"We tried to negotiate but instead the perpetrator tried to burn (the place)," he told Metro TV.



Anton had said in an earlier report by online news portal Detik.com that the suspect had demanded the release of counter-terrorism unit Densus 88 detainees.

FORMER TERROR CONVICT

National police chief Tito Karnavian later elaborated the attacker belonged to an IS-supporting network called Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) and had demanded that authorities release his associates from prison.

Indonesian security forces have arrested hundreds of militants during a sustained crackdown in recent years.

"He belongs to the group JAD - it is a main supporter of ISIS," Karnavian told reporters, using a different name for IS. "He asked for his friends to be released from prison."

He said the attacker, whom he did not name, had been jailed over his involvement with militant training in Jantho in Aceh province. Jantho was the location of a notorious Islamic extremist training camp, which was closed down by authorities in 2010.

Additional reporting by Chandni Vatvani

