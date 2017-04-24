Bandung hit by heavy rains, hail

SINGAPORE: Bandung, the capital of Indonesia's western Java province, was hit by heavy rain, strong winds and hail on Sunday (Apr 23), according to local media reports.

Dozens of trees were uprooted in the city with several areas, including Jalan Asia-Afrika and Bandung City Hall, badly affected by the weather, according to the Jakarta Globe.

This was also the second time in a few days that hail had struck the city, after the first hailstorm struck on Wednesday. Social media was abuzz with photos of hail-covered streets, with one user (below) asking if it was snow.

Hujan apa salju ya? Subhanallah ☝#bandung #storm #hujan A post shared by Dery Fitriadi Ginanjar (@deryfg) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

The adverse weather conditions are likely to continue for the next few days in the Indonesian tourist hotspot, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

Falling trees also damaged cars, according to Arif Prasetya from the Bandung Park, Land, Housing Areas and Housing Agency.

The Bandung Disaster Mitigation and Fire Agency deployed officials to remove collapsed trees, according to Tempo which quoted the official.

Meanwhile, residents in Bandung have been advised to remain cautious by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

"Also, do not park your vehicles nearby weak constructions," a spokesman from the agency added.