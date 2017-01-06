Bangalore-bound MAS flight turns back over passenger safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH104 that departed Kuala Lumpur for Bangalore on Friday (Jan 6) morning turned back to the KL International Airport (KLIA) in the interest of passenger safety.



In a statement, Malaysia Airlines said the flight experienced a technical issue and the aircraft landed uneventfully at 2.10 pm (local time).



"All passengers and crew safely disembarked MH104 and resumed on another aircraft which departed at 4.15pm today, expected to arrive in Bangalore at 5.30pm.



"Safety is Malaysia Airlines' number one priority at all times. Malaysia Airlines deeply regrets any inconvenience," it added.



The flight departed KLIA at 9.45am today and was supposed to reach Bangalore by 1.45pm.



It was reported that there were 60 Malaysians in the flight, including politicians who were heading for India's annual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (Non-Resident Indians) Conference in Bangalore.



The news report also said that among those travelling in the flight were Malaysia's Deputy Youth and Sports Minister M Saravanan and Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran.