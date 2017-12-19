Bangkok braces for winter as temperatures set to dip to 14 degrees: Reports

BANGKOK: Cold temperatures are set to sweep Bangkok over the coming days, with weather agencies reporting that the Thai capital could experience morning temperatures of 14-17 degrees Celsius between Tuesday (Dec 19) and Thursday.

A report by Bangkok Post on Saturday (Dec 16) quoted the Meteorological Department as saying that "a strong high pressure system had moved into the northeast" of the country, and this would extend across Thailand's northern, central and eastern regions.

It added that temperatures across northern Thailand, including Bangkok, will initially drop by 6-8 degrees Celsius. Subsequently, from Tuesday to Thursday, another wave of high pressure from China will descend on northern Thailand, resulting in a fall in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

The Bangkok Post also quoted the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) as saying that temperatures could fall to 14 degrees Celsius in the morning, with highs of 25-26 degrees Celsius in the day.

According to Thai online portal The Nation, the Don Mueng district in Bangkok recorded 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.

Many netizens in Bangkok have reacted online to cool temperatures that have swept across the city over the last few days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Bangkok Post, temperatures in the country's Nan province are set to fall to as low as 5 degrees Celsius over the coming days.