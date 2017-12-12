Bangkok Post website goes black for 3 hours in hacking incident

SINGAPORE: The Bangkok Post website was forced to undergo maintenance for about three hours on Tuesday (Dec 12) after a hacking incident.

Shortly before 1pm, English-language broadsheet in Thailand tweeted: "Announcement: The Bangkokpost.com website has been hacked and is currently under maintenance. We're very sorry for this technical hiccup."

A cached version of the Bangkok Post homepage.

There was also a message on the site's homepage that read: "We are currently upgrading and enhancing Bangkokpost.com pages and systems to serve you better."

A cached version showed the website transformed with dark images featuring lightning, serpents and scenes from Game of Thrones, as well as the words "Hacker Sakit Hati" and "Your website has been damaged" flashing across the page.

At about 4pm, the media outlet tweeted that the website had been restored.