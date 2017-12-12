Bangkok Post website 'hacked'

SINGAPORE: The Bangkok Post website has been hacked, said Thailand's English-language broadsheet on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Shortly before 1pm, the newspaper tweeted: "Announcement: The Bangkokpost.com website has been hacked and is currently under maintenance. We're very sorry for this technical hiccup."

A cached version of the Bangkok Post homepage.

There was also a message on the site's homepage which read: "We are currently upgrading and enhancing Bangkokpost.com pages and systems to serve you better."

A cached version showed the website transformed with dark images featuring lightning, serpents and scenes from Game of Thrones, as well as the words "Hacker Sakit Hati" and "Your website has been damaged" flashing across the page.

Announcement: The https://t.co/n6eVjPHI8w website has been hacked and is currently under maintenance. We're very sorry for this technical hiccup. — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) December 12, 2017





