Bangkok streets flood after torrential rain

BANGKOK: Bangkok residents woke up to knee-deep water in the city after storms poured down overnight.

At least 55 major roads were flooded but most had dried up by the late afternoon, Bangkok Post said.

Bangkok authorities urged those with no urgent business to stay home as many roads are still inundated, Thailand's The Nation newspaper reported.

A man drives his motorcycle on a flooded street in Bangkok on Oct 14, 2017. (Photo: AFP / Roberto Schmidt)

Affected areas included Din Daeng, Ekamai and parts of Sukhumvit Road, as well as tourist areas such as Chatuchak and the Wat Pho, Khaosod.com said.

Photos showed cars ploughing through water that reached up to their windscreens and vehicles waiting to cross "rivers" that had sprung up overnight on roads.

A woman crosses a flooded intersection in Bangkok on Oct 14, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang apologised in the afternoon but said officials had done everything they could, Bangkok Post said.



“I don’t deny responsibility but the rain exceeded 200mm," he said, adding that the last time that happened was about 25 years ago.



Workers use pails to bail water from their flooded tailor shop in Bangkok. (Photo: AFP / Roberto Schmidt)

Rainfall reached 203mm, with Phra Nakhon district receiving the heaviest rain, The Nation said. The hashtag #flood was trending on social media.





Thanks to Thai-Sikh Society & Royal Thai Army for the Langar Seva at Phanithon 9, Mooban Imamphorn 1 ... Much appreciated 🙏 #น้ำท่วม #ชาวไทยซิกข์ pic.twitter.com/U3V5fNQv2g — Sukhmani Euananruk (@Sukhmani93) October 14, 2017







