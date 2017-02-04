Bangladesh grants port access for Malaysian Rohingya aid flotilla

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian flotilla delivering aid to ethnic Rohingya will now be able to dock at Bangladesh's Teknaf port, after a meeting between the Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Minister Anifah Amen and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia Mh Shahidul Islam.



The Bangladeshi government had earlier denied the ship access to Teknaf port, according to a statement from Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (Feb 3).

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs then said in a statement issued on Saturday morning: "The matter has now been resolved as a result of the good relations between Malaysia and Bangladesh."

The flotilla, which is carrying 2,200 tonnes of food and emergency supplies, plans to dock in Yangon to unload supplies for the Rohingya in the Rakhine state before sailing to Teknaf in Bangladesh.

What's on this flotilla for the #Rohingya? 1,000 tonnes of rice; 1,200 packets of instant noodles; hygiene kits; chapati flour & more. pic.twitter.com/hNl1KIf8aU — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 3, 2017

The ship with 250 volunteers on board - including medics, doctors and members of Malaysian political parties UMNO and PAS - had originally planned to sail to Sittwe in the conflict-prone Rakhine state but were denied access by the Myanmar government as well. Myanmar said it would receive the aid in Yangon instead and distribute it to the ethnic Rohingya themselves, a plan volunteers viewed as less than ideal.



Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Minister Anifah Aman met with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Mohd Shahidul Islam on Friday to express "deep regret over the Bangladeshi government’s decision, given the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries".

According to Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Mr Anifah reiterated during the meeting that Malaysia's main concern is the plight of the Rohingyas in Myanmar as well as the Rohingya refugees.