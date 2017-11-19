Bangladesh says begins talks with Myanmar on Rohingya repatriation deal

Asia Pacific

Bangladesh says begins talks with Myanmar on Rohingya repatriation deal

FILE PHOTO - Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they wait permission from Border Guard Bangladesh to continue after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

DHAKA: Bangladesh has launched talks with Myanmar aimed at a deal to repatriate Rohingya refugees and Dhaka's foreign minister will address the matter at talks in Myanmar this week, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said on Sunday.

More than 600,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since late August, driven out by a military clearance operation in Buddhist majority Myanmar's Rakhine State. The Rohingyas' suffering has caused an international outcry.

(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

