Bangladesh says begins talks with Myanmar on Rohingya repatriation deal

DHAKA: Bangladesh has launched talks with Myanmar aimed at a deal to repatriate Rohingya refugees and Dhaka's foreign minister will address the matter at talks in Myanmar this week, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said on Sunday.

More than 600,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since late August, driven out by a military clearance operation in Buddhist majority Myanmar's Rakhine State. The Rohingyas' suffering has caused an international outcry.

