Bangladesh says Rohingya outflow "untenable", seeks solution

More than 600,000 members of the Rohingya community have fled violence in Bangladesh since August. (Photo: AFP/Tauseef Mustafa) 
GENEVA: Nearly one million Rohingya refugees who have fled violence in Myanmar are now in Bangladesh, which is an "untenable situation", Bangladesh told a UN meeting on Monday (Oct 23).

Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told a donors meeting that his country was pursuing efforts with Myanmar to find a "durable solution" to the crisis. But Myanmar continued to issue "propaganda projecting Rohingyas as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh."

Source: Reuters/aa

