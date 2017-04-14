Barisan Nasional will win GE14 even if it is called earlier: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is ready for the 14th General Election (GE14) even if it is called earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Friday (Apr 14).

Najib, who is also BN chairman and UMNO president, said intensive preparations had been and were being carried out by UMNO and the other BN component parties.

He added that he was confident their strong election machineries would ensure the coalition's victory.

"GE14 can be held this year or next year. Whether this year or next year, we will still win. We have sharpened the sword," he said at the launch of Jentera Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus) at the Putra World Trade Centre.

JR Plus is meant to function as a platform together with the UMNO and BN election machineries in facing GE14.

Also present were the Prime Minister's wife Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the top leadership of UMNO and its wings, and leaders of BN component parties.

However, Najib reminded BN leaders and the machinery not to think too much as to when GE14 would be called or who would be chosen as candidates but instead focus on their duties in winning over voters.

He also cautioned against over-confidence after BN won the Sarawak state election with a bigger majority, as well as by-elections in Kuala Kangsar, Sungai Besar and Tanjong Datu.

"I mention this as I want to remind that we can win...We have won the battle but haven't won the war," he said.

Najib said he was now holding on to the principle that good preparation was needed to deal with something big like the general election.

"I think we're ready, but we still have a bit of work to do. We must ensure that our machineries are doing their jobs," he said.

The prime minister also reminded the machineries to practice the principle of moderation in doing the work, especially at the grassroots level.

"I want to ask (something): Do take care of the hearts of people and voters ... Don't start meeting them only when the election is drawing closer," he said.

Najib said that doing this would ensure the survival of UMNO and the BN component parties, which were founded to champion for the people.

He also said such a concept was different than that of the opposition as they exist due to hatred. "They (the opposition) might only win certain constituencies but will they be able to form a government?"