Battle lines drawn in Hong Kong over plans to change LegCo's operating rules

A plan to change how the legislature conducts its business is raising concerns that the opposition's power and influence would be further limited.

HONG KONG: When Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997, Beijing promised that all of the city’s legislators would one day be elected through universal suffrage. That is a promise it has not made good on, and for now the Legislative Council (LegCo) retains a dual-track election system that ensures Beijing loyalists are in charge.

So even after winning 55 per cent of the popular vote in last year’s election, the pro-democracy camp secured just 28 out of 70 seats, which is not enough to amend or veto government bills. This was even before six of them were disqualified for botching the oath.

However, as a minority, the pan-democrats have been deploying an effective weapon designed to disrupt the smooth running of business: Whenever there are not enough legislators in attendance, they ensure proceedings are halted.

Inside the Legislative Council, the ringing of the quorum bell has become an almost constant feature of every Wednesday’s council meeting. The opposition triggers the bell whenever the number of lawmakers in the chamber falls below the 35 required. If not enough of the lawmakers return within 15 minutes, the meeting will be cancelled and voting will be delayed.

The tactic is not new, but it has been used much more often since the Umbrella Movement in 2014 failed to secure Hong Kong more democracy. In the 2015/16 legislative year, the quorum bell rang 596 times, halting meetings for 115 hours.

HOW EFFECTIVE IS THE DELAYING TACTIC?

However, its effects are limited. In a few rare cases, the government offered concessions, including the shelving of a copyright Bill that was criticised for not having enough safeguards for free speech.

Nonetheless, the delaying tactic has caused a logjam in the legislature. Only half of the legislative agenda in the 2016/17 year managed to go through and now, the pro-Beijing camp say they have had enough.

“This is not just monitoring the government. This is paralysing the government,” Holden Chow, a pro-Beijing politician, told Channel NewsAsia.

Among many proposals to curtail delays, Martin Liao, a functional constituency legislator selected by the city’s big businesses, moved a motion to reduce the number of legislators needed for debates from 35 to 20. Speaking in the chamber on Thursday (Dec 14), Liao called filibustering a “dictatorship by the minority”.

"It ignores the interest of the majority and it’s holding back the development of Hong Kong. The resentment in the society is about to boil over," Liao added.

The plan enraged pan-democrats who do not see their job as helping the government pass Bills, and also alarmed some political analysts.

“If these powers are taken away, then I think it will be very much a rubber-stamping legislature which does not serve the public interest of Hong Kong,” said Ma Ngok, who teaches political science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“My worry is not that we are becoming rubber stamp tomorrow, but we would eventually become rubber stamp if this keeps going on,” Alvin Yeung, a pro-democracy legislator, told Channel NewsAsia.

Another issue with lowering the quorum: It is likely unconstitutional.

The non-partisan LegCo secretariat, citing the opinions of two barristers, raised concerns the motion might contradict Article 75 of Hong Kong’s Basic Law, which specifies that at least half the members need to be present for council meetings. This could open the door to legal challenges which could take years to play out in court.

Pan-democrats believe LegCo President Andrew Leung, also a pro-Beijing figure, is trying to rush a vote on the motions before by-elections for the six vacant seats in March. They say that it is because if they manage to win all the races, they will regain a narrow veto power to reject the motions.

But with the pro-Beijing camp unified, the pro-democracy side's ability to drag out the proceedings is limited, so they are taking their appeal onto the streets.

Since Wednesday, the lawmakers have been camping outside the legislature compound, organising nightly protests. So far, the crowd they have been able to rally has been small.

“Since the Occupy Movement, people have in general been very practical. If they do not see a chance that they could win, then they will not come out and support,” said Yeung. “The changes to this rule book is rather complicated and distant to the general public’s daily affairs too.”

DELAYING TACTIC TAKEN TOO FAR?

However, there is some evidence to suggest that the pro-democracy camp has overplayed its hand with its delaying tactics, at least as far as public opinion is concerned. Some of its more radical members, including localist Eddie Chu, had sought to hold up an education funding bill that enjoyed wide public support.

In a phone poll conducted by the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Institute of Asia Pacific Studies, only 14 per cent of respondents say they support using the delaying tactic in principal, while 50.8 per cent are against it.

Close to half of the Hong Kongers surveyed agree that LegCo should change rules to curtail delays.

Some political analysts say the pro-democracy camp has also dwelled too much on the quorum issue.

Among all the motions moved by the pro-Beijing camp, a proposal to raise the number of legislators needed to initiate investigations into public officials is getting comparatively little attention. Should it pass, the opposition would lose the ability to start such probes on their own, which was what enabled an on going investigation into suspected graft by former Chief Executive CY Leung.

“This is a very important last ditch battle which they cannot back down from because this is not about a particular bill or appropriation, this is about the fundamental rules that define the legislative council’s checking power,” said politicial scientist Ma.

Ma worries many Hong Kongers would one day come to regret not picking up this fight, but only when it was already too late.