Beauty and the Beast release postponed indefinitely in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The release date for highly anticipated Disney film Beauty and the Beast has been postponed indefinitely in Malaysia, the country's major cinemas said on Monday (Mar 13). The movie had been slated to open in Malaysian theatres on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Golden Screen Cinema said it would conduct a refund for customers who had already bought tickets for the film, as well as for related events.





A Facebook note from Golden Screen Cinema announcing the postponement.

TGV Cinemas has also removed listings for Beauty and the Beast and provided refund information on its website. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the release of Beauty and the Beast has been postponed until further notice," its announcement stated.

The postponement was due to an "internal review", film distributor The Walt Disney Co (Malaysia) told The Star in an email. The company did not offer any further reason for the postponement or a new release date, the Malaysian newspaper reported.





Announcement posted on TGV Cinemas' website.

Beauty and the Beast is a live-action remake of Disney's classic animated feature, which was the first animated film to be nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award in 1991.

It stars Emma Watson as Belle, a bookworm of a young girl who falls in love with a monstrous Beast, played by Dan Stevens. Luke Evans is cast as the story's main villain, Gaston.

Apart from its cast, the film also made waves recently for featuring Disney's first gay character. In the movie, Gaston's sidekick LeFou is expected to be torn between love and admiration for the villain.

LeFou, played by Josh Gad, will have a "nice exclusively gay moment", director Bill Condon had reportedly said in a UK interview.

This has reportedly led to Russia imposing age restrictions on the movie, with only moviegoers aged 16 and above allowed to watch the film in cinemas.