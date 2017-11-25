Beijing city officials call for removal of kindergarten head - report

Beijing city authorities have urged RYB Education Inc to remove the head of its kindergarten where police are investigating alleged abuse of children, state media Xinhua reported on Saturday.

A security guard is pictured through the gate at the kindergarten run by pre-school operator RYB Education Inc being investigated by China's police, in Beijing, China November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING: Beijing city authorities have urged RYB Education Inc to remove the head of its kindergarten where police are investigating alleged abuse of children, state media Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The report cited a spokesperson for the Chaoyang district of the capital where the childcare facility is located.

The Chaoyang district has launched an investigation into all childcare facilities in its area, the report said.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Shu Zhang; editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

