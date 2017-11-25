Beijing police detains teacher related to alleged abuse at RYB kindergarten

The police of Beijing's Chaoyang district have detained a teacher on suspicion of abuse at a RYB kindergarten, the police said in an statement posted on its official Weibo account.

The Chaoyang police have also arrested another person for disrupting social disorder by spreading false information about the alleged kindergarten abuse and causing odious social influence, it said in a separate Weibo posting.

