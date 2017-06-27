Beijing subway trials mobile phone payment: Report

BEIJING: Queuing for subway tickets could become a thing of the past in the Chinese capital if a trial that involves mobile phones is deemed a success.

Citizens in Beijing can now swipe their mobile phones at the gates before boarding trains on the Fangshan Line which runs in the city's west, according to a report on Monday (Jun 26) by China Daily.

Commuters are required to download an app which allows them to recharge and make real-time transfers in order to use the "mobile phone one-card-pass" service.

The app also allows commuters to check their transaction records at any time.

"Nearly 160 brands including Huawei, Samsung, Nubia and Meizu support the subway service, with the iPhone a notable exception," the report said.

Some mobile brands require users to change their SIM card to enable payment, according to the report.