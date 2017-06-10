Beyond Beauty director killed in Hualien helicopter crash: Reports

SINGAPORE: Acclaimed photographer Chi Po-lin, who directed the award-winning documentary Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above, was one of three people who died on Saturday (Jun 10) when the helicopter they were on crashed in Taiwan's Hualien county.



Three people were on board the helicopter when it crashed shortly before noon in a mountainous area, local media reported, citing Hualien police. The other two people killed are the pilot and Mr Chi's assistant.



Mr Chi was reportedly on the helicopter to take aerial footage for the sequel to Beyond Beauty.

File photo of Taiwan director Chi Po-lin taking aerial photos. Chi had produced about 30 photo books before shooting Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above. (Photo: Taiwan Aerial Imaging Inc)

Aviation authorities said the helicopter has been in operation for 15 years and was last inspected in April this year. They are investigating the cause of the crash.

Beyond Beauty, which was released in Singapore in 2014, documents Taiwan from an aerial perspective. It took Best Documentary at the Golden Horse Awards in 2013, and was also nominated for Best Original Film Score that year.