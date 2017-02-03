Bhutan royal family shares baby prince's first birthday photo

SINGAPORE: Bhutan's Crown Prince Jigme turns one on Sunday (Feb 5) and to celebrate the occasion, his parents have released a new photo of their little boy.

It shows the crown prince dressed in the royal colour yellow, holding a matching toy car.

The photo is featured on the February edition of the royal family's online calendar, which is available for download on Yellow, a website run by the royal media department.

It's a month of double celebration for Bhutan. A couple of weeks after the little prince's birthday, his father, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will turn 37.

"In celebration of these happy occasions, we bring you the February calendar - featuring this photograph of His Royal Highness Gyalsey at almost one year old, which will melt your heart!" said the website.

"The Gyalsey" means "prince" and the term was used before the baby's name was officially announced. His full name is Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck.

The prince's glamourous parents, who have been described as the "William and Kate of the Himalayas", often share images of their family on their Facebook pages.





(Photo: Yellow)

"What an adorable little prince!" gushed one Facebook user, echoing comments from many other well wishers who noted his sweet dimple and chubby cheeks. "The prince has inherited the wonderful genes from his parents," wrote another user.

King Jigme is one of the world's youngest monarchs. He married Queen Jetsun Pema in 2011, who was a commoner until they tied the knot.