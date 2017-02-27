Bilateral ties between Singapore and China are long-standing and broad-based: DPM Teo

BEIJING: Bilateral relations between Singapore and China are long-standing and broad-based, and the depth and breadth of relations are shown by the wide range of issues and matters which both countries are cooperating in, said Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean after the 13th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting in Beijing on Monday (Feb 27).



The JCBC is a high-level platform for deepening and broadening ties between Singapore and China, which Mr Teo co-chairs with Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli.

It has been held annually since 2004, except for a hiatus last year, a break that coincided with heightened tensions in the region between China and other claimant countries over the South China Sea.



But Mr Teo said that Singapore and China have long-standing relationships which are forward looking. This, he said, is characterised by the delegation that Singapore brought to the meeting.



The delegation included 11 ministers and political office holders, including some ministers identified as key members of Singapore’s fourth-generation leadership.



"It's a delegation which is a large one but it means that it covers a wide range of areas that we’re engaged in," said Mr Teo.



"It’s also a delegation which has quite a number of younger ministers in it. But it shows that forward-looking nature of the relationship that we’re building with China, in that we've brought younger ministers along so that they can continue the relationship that was built up by our senior leaders, Mr Deng Xiaoping and Mr Lee Kuan Yew."



Mr Teo and Mr Zhang also co-chaired meetings to review the progress made on the three flagship Government-to-Government projects between Singapore and China, and to discuss the direction of future bilateral cooperation.



The first two Government-to-Government projects - the Suzhou Industrial Park and the Tianjin Eco-city - helped to cement ties between China and Singapore.



The third project is the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, and the inaugural meeting of its Joint Steering Council was a highlight this year.



Launched in November 2015, the project aims to turn the southwestern municipality of Chongqing into a services and logistics hub.

On the sidelines of the JCBC, a slew of agreements were signed related to the three Government-to-Government projects as well as a private sector-led project in Guangzhou.



Singapore’s Ministry of National Development and China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, for instance, will form a Joint Expert Panel for the Tianjin Eco-city, to advise on how the project can continue to develop in a sustainable manner.



As for the Suzhou Industrial Park, a Letter of Intent was signed to promote Singapore-China cooperation in the biomedical industry.



For the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, an MOU was signed to allow IE Singapore to collaborate with the Chongqing government to facilitate two new projects to improve the municipality’s transport links to the rest of China and beyond.



"The good efforts must not only stay in Chongqing," said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing.

"They must be able to be replicated in other parts beyond Chongqing and we must also be able to capitalise the development of the regions beyond Chongqing as part of the entire western region development," said Mr Chan.



DPM Teo also had separate meetings with other Chinese leaders, including Zhao Leji, head of the Chinese Communist Party's Organisation Department.