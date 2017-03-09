Bird flu outbreak in Kelantan contained, no known human infections: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health minister said on Thursday (Mar 9) that the outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus in the country was contained in the northern tip of Kelantan and that there was no report it had spread to human beings.

"It is still limited to poultry stock and within the area affected, there is no report it has spread to other places," Dr S Subramaniam said.



The strain of avian flu was confirmed among chickens at a backyard farm in Kelantan, according to a report by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) on Wednesday.



More than a thousand poultry birds have been culled within a 2km radius of the affected areas.



The H5N1 strain - which is different from the H7N9 virus that has killed at least 110 people in China this winter - has also been detected in Cambodia in recent weeks.



As a precaution to ensure the containment of the virus' spread, the health minister urged the veterinary service department to tighten checks at borders with Thailand.