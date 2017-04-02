Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least 9 in China - Xinhua
- Posted 02 Apr 2017 16:15
BEIJING: An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.
The blast occurred in a residential building and was believed to have been caused by illegally stored explosives, Xinhua said. An investigation was underway.
A number of buildings collapsed and search and rescue work continued on Sunday afternoon, said state broadcaster CCTV.
China has a poor record of industrial explosive accidents in residential areas.
In October, 14 people were killed in neighbouring Shaanxi province when a blast caused by illegally stored explosives destroyed a block of prefabricated houses.
A province-wide investigation into explosive production and storage was launched following the incident.
Both Shanxi and Shaanxi have large coal mining industries, where explosives are regularly used.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Randy Fabi)
- Reuters