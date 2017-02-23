Blast in Pakistan's Lahore kills at least five, rescue official says

LAHORE, Pakistan: A blast at a market in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore killed at least five people on Thursday and wounded 21, a rescue official told Reuters.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Security forces cordoned off the area and people were not being allowed to leave or enter.

"Forensic teams have arrived on the scene and we are verifying the cause of the blast," Punjab police spokesman Nayab Haider said. "There are casualties and injuries but we cannot confirm figures as the rescue operation is under way."

Initial reports on Pakistani television channel Geo News said a generator had exploded but reports at the scene speculated that a bomb had gone off, based on the extent of the damage.

Pakistan has been struck by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded.

A witness who works at a bank in the market told Reuters that his workplace was shaken by a "frightening" explosion.

"We left the building and saw that the motor-bikes parked outside were on fire and all the windows in the surrounding buildings were shattered," the witness, Mohammad Khurram, said.

