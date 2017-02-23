Blast in Pakistan's Lahore kills at least one, rescue official says
- Posted 23 Feb 2017 15:25
LAHORE, Pakistan: A blast at a market in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore killed at least one person on Thursday and wounded eight, a rescue official told Reuters.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.
Initial reports on Pakistani television channel Geo News said a generator had exploded but reports at the scene speculated that a bomb had gone off, based on the extent of the damage.
Pakistan has been struck by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded.
(Reporting by Mubashir Bukhari; Writing by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Nick Macfie)
- Reuters