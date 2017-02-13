Blast leaves at least 10 dead in Pakistan's Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan: An explosion near the provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore left at least 10 people dead on Monday (Feb 13), local media reported.

The daily Dawn reported the blast in the eastern city's centre in early evening. Police had cordoned off the area on Mall Road, one of the city's main arteries, amid fears of a second blast as rescuers raced to the scene, with images of the injured being carried away shown by local media.

No other details were immediately available. Lahore was the site of an Easter Day bombing last year that killed more than 70 people in a public park.

(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)