Blaze at Islamic school not caused by short circuit: Malaysia fire department

KUALA LUMPUR: The fire at an Islamic boarding school in the Malaysian capital that killed at least 23 people on Thursday (Sep 14) was not caused by a short circuit, said Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman.

Khirudin said investigations at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Religious Residential School confirmed that the electricity circuit from the school building’s main switch was in good condition.

“We found that the fire had spread in a strange and unusual way, quickly and in a big way,” he told reporters at the scene here. “Usually, if the cause is a short circuit, the main fuse box would ‘kick’ and it would take at least 30 minutes for the fire to spread.

“Based on information from the victims who were saved (witnesses), the fire also started from outside the door of the hostel, trapping them in. In addition, there were two gas canisters there, which could have contributed to a bigger cause of fire and it spreading fast.”

Khirudin said the department believed there were other elements outside the building which caused the fire and a thorough investigation was going on.