Bomb wounds 20 at Bangkok military hospital: Police

BANGKOK: A small bomb struck a Bangkok military hospital on Monday (May 22), wounding more than 20 people, police said.

The blast struck a pharmacy inside the King Mongkut Hospital, stirring panic among patients and sending smoke into the corridors but causing only minor injuries. The clinic in central Bangkok is often used by serving and retired members of Thailand's armed forces.



"From the initial report it was a bomb... There are more than 20 people injured," Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul told reporters.



"It was likely to be in a package," Srivara said, adding that "battery and wires" were found at the scene.



"We found the pieces that were used to make the bomb," said Kamthorn Aucharoen, commander of the police's explosive ordnance team, adding that authorities were checking the area's closed circuit cameras.



Medical emergency staff at the Erawan Rescue Centre said 24 people were injured. Out of these, three were still receiving treatment on Monday afternoon mostly for injuries from broken glass, according to local reports.