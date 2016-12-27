Booze ban at Sydney beach after 'disgraceful' Christmas Day rave

SINGAPORE: Suburban authorities in Sydney on Tuesday (Dec 27) announced a summer-long snap ban on alcohol at Coogee Beach after Christmas revellers left the attraction in a mess.

In a media statement, the Randwick City Council said the ban, which applies to not just the beach but also all nearby parks and reserves, will come into effect from Dec 29 until the end of summer.

"The ban is in response to the disgraceful events at Dunningham and Goldstein Reserves at Coogee Beach on Christmas Day where 15 tonnes of garbage were left strewn across the beach and there was a spate of alcohol-induced incidents from backpacker revellers," the statement said.

Video footage posted by Facebook user Charlie Gregory of what has been described as an "impromptu rave" shows thousands of people dancing and singing on the beach, many wearing Santa hats.

Merry Christmas everyone from Australia Posted by Charlie Gregory on Sunday, 25 December 2016

Several Randwick City residents took to social media with photos of the party's aftermath and appealed for action from the local government.

Said Ms Alison Garratt on her Facebook page: "Dear Randwick Council, something needs to be done about Coogee Beach and the ongoing backpacker (sic) taking over and destroying our environment.

"Locals cannot enjoy the beach, can't take our kids for a walk without dodging drunks. It's become unpleasant, dirty and dangerous. Please support the locals and stop this happening on our beautiful beach."





Garbage strewn across a park on Sydney's Coogee Beach on Christmas Day. (Photo: Facebook/Alison Garratt)

Randwick mayor Noel D'Souza also expressed his disappointment over the necessity of the ban, noting that the council had just a few weeks ago imposed stricter hours on alcohol consumption in the area to reduce the number of incidents.

"However, the poor and inappropriate behaviour of a few on Christmas Day has forced the council to introduce a total alcohol ban for the area for summer," he said. "The public outrage to the devastation of the parks and beach itself on Christmas Day has been quite phenomenal."

He added: "The clear message we've received is that we need to give the beach and nearby parks back to all people to enjoy peacefully and safely.



"It is disappointing we have to take such a strong stance, but we need to reassure the community that they can feel safe when visiting and enjoying the jewel in the crown of Randwick City, Coogee Beach."

Mr D'Souza also thanked the rangers, lifeguards and outdoor workers whom he said worked hard to respond to the Christmas Day issues.