Boozing altitude: Aussie flyer swaps suitcase for beer

SYDNEY: A beer-loving Australian man has managed to check-in a can of lager as his only luggage on a domestic flight, with the brew arriving safely thanks to courteous baggage handlers.

To the amusement of ground staff at Melbourne airport, the can of Emu Export Lager was tagged and made its way along the conveyor belt to the plane as the only check-in item for passenger Dean Stinson on Saturday (Jul 8).

The high-flyer said he concocted the plan with a friend who worked at the airport "just for a laugh", adding he was pleasantly surprised that his precious cargo survived the four-hour journey to Perth.

"I thought it was bloody great!" he told AFP about the safe arrival of the beer. "And it was in perfect condition."

Qantas had no comment.

Check-tin: This tinny made the flight between Melbourne and Perth as the sole piece of check-in baggage for passenger Dean Stinson. (Photo: AFP/DEAN STINSON)