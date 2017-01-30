Bourke Street Mall car rampage: Sixth person dies

MELBOURNE: A 33-year-old woman died on Monday (Jan 30) after a car ploughed into pedestrians along Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall on Jan 20. She is the incident's sixth victim.

Five others, including a three-month old baby boy, were killed after a 26-year-old man sped through the city's popular shopping strip in a maroon-coloured car.

Of the 37 injured in the incident, nine still remain in hospital, Victoria Police said in a media release on Monday. One of them is in a critical condition.

The male driver has been charged with five counts of murder, with other charges pending. He has been remanded to appear in court in August, Victoria Police said.

Police have said they are not considering the incident as an act of terrorism.