Boy drowns in canal, first victim of Malaysia's east coast floods

MARANG, Terengganu: A 12-year-old boy was found dead after drowning in a canal at Terengganu, Malaysia on Tuesday (Nov 28).

A spokesman of the Fire and Rescue Department said fire and rescue personnel found Khalid Al-Walid Juzaiman's body about three hours after he was reported to have fallen into the canal, at around 10am.

Khalid's body was found more than three hours later at 1.30pm at Kampung Tok Hakim, Bukit Payung.

“The boy was playing near the canal, swollen due to the heavy rain last night," said the spokesman.



"He had gone there with two of his friends."

“The friends are safe. The body of Khalid was found about 30m away from where he had fallen into the water,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The floods which have hit the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu worsened this afternoon, sending more people to relief centres as heavy rain continued to pour in several areas and the levels of some rivers breached the danger point.

By 1pm, 3,632 people had been moved out of their homes to 80 relief centres in the two states as the floods struck seven districts in Kelantan and six in Terengganu.

Perlis in the west coast was also affected by floods last night, and 46 families from two villages, namely Kampung Padang Malau and Kampung Padang Malau Dalam in Padang Besar were moved to relief centres.

In Kelantan, floods forced 2,459 people out of their homes by 1pm.

The evacuees sought refuge at 45 relief centres in the districts of Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang and Bachok.