Brazilian man who swallowed 1.3kg of cocaine arrested at Bangkok airport: Report

BANGKOK: A Brazilian man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for trying to smuggle more than one kilogramme of cocaine inside his stomach, the Bangkok Post reported on Monday (Sep 11).

Paulo Nascimento was detained by Bangkok authorities on Wednesday and taken for an X-ray after he collected his luggage at the airport.

An x-ray shows heroin capsules inside the body of Paulo Nascimento. (Photo: Narcotics Suppression Bureau)

One hundred capsules weighing 1.3kg were found inside the 27-year-old's stomach, Narcotics Suppression Bureau commander Sommai Kongwisaisuk said.

He added that the arrest followed a tip-off.

The man arrived in Bangkok from Brazil via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, according to the Bangkok Post.

An earlier report described Paulo Nascimento as a 17-year-old.

Authorities said Nascimento cooperated with the police and revealed that once the capsules were expelled from his body, they were to be handed to another man at a hotel in the Sukhumvit area.

The report said he was allowed to carry on with the plan which led to the arrest of the other man identified as 35-year-old Elsonias Da Silva.