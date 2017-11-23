Breaking away from bibimbap to enjoy the best of Korean food

When one thinks of Korean food, popular dishes such as bibimbap (mixed rice with meat and vegetables), kimchi (fermented vegetables) and Korean barbecue tend to come to mind.

But in the mountainous Gangwon province where many agricultural products are produced, regional specialties not commonly found elsewhere in South Korea take pride of place in many restaurants.

The dishes are often simple, centering on the freshness of the ingredients and their natural flavours.



As the 2018 Winter Olympics approach in February, we look at some of the culinary delights that can be found in the three host cities - Pyeongchang, Gangneung and Jeongseon - in the province.

POLLOCK FREEZE-DRIED IN THE WIND AND SNOW

Hwangtae (naturally-dried pollock) is one of the most famous agricultural products in Pyeongchang.

The fish is hung to dry in the bitter cold for months, where it goes through multiple freeze-thaw cycles, expanding and contracting as the weather conditions change.

While pollock is a popular fish throughout South Korea, the weather in the mountains of Daegwallyeong, Gangwon province is especially suitable for the production of hwangtae due to extreme temperature fluctuations and strong winds.

The dried pollock produced here has a distinctively golden hue and is famous for its quality. It has a curious texture - almost fluffy like fresh fish, yet with a chewy bite like jerky - and a mild flavour with little saltiness or fishiness.

Dried pollock in a simple, refreshing soup is a classic hangover remedy.

I liked it best served grilled and topped with gochujang (red chilli paste), a dish called hwangtae gui. The crispy edges, along with the flaky, chewy-soft flesh of the fish was a pleasingly multi-dimensional experience, while the robust sauce was a tasty accompaniment to white rice.

Hwangtae is also said to be an excellent hangover cure when cooked in soup, providing essential nutrients in an easily digestible form.

Whether you had too much soju (rice liquor) the night before or simply want something warm and comforting, there are various soups made from rehydrated hwangtae to lift your spirits.

The classic haejangguk (hangover soup) is made with tofu and scallions. The milky concoction tastes healthily bland, with the sweetness of the fish taking centre-stage.

You can also choose to have the fish in a spicy, more flavourful variant of the soup, or in a jeongol (hot pot) with fresh vegetables.

It comes in a spicy variant as well, for those who prefer more intense flavours.

A bubbling pot of spicy soup with dried pollock, fresh vegetables and mushrooms.

Where to have it:

Hwangtae deok jang

348-7 Hoenggye-ri, Daegwalnyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon-do, South Korea

TOFU MADE WITH WATER FROM THE EAST SEA

Tofu in South Korea is usually congealed using a brine solution, but the generations-old speciality restaurants in Gangneung's Chodang Dubu Village do it differently.



In a tradition that dates back hundreds of years, clean seawater from the East Sea is used to help the soybean curds form their shape.

The resulting product is amazingly pure - it is light and smooth, and just slightly savoury.

At To-park-i Harimeoni, one of the many tofu restaurants in the village, owner Kim Kyu Tae starts makes the tofu fresh every day, starting in the wee hours of the morning.

His family has been selling tofu products in the market since the 1970s, and in 2006 he opened a proper restaurant.

It boasts just a handful of dishes, all of them tofu-based.

The most well-known of these in Chodang is sundubu, or soft, barely-coalesced tofu curd. The silken solution can be easily swallowed without chewing.

Chodang sundubu being ladled into a bowl.

The more familiar block tofu served plain, braised or in a stew or hot pot, is also available.

Soft and firm tofu served with various side dishes.

Where to have it:

To-park-i Harimeoni

273-2 Chodang-dong, Gangneung, Gangwon-do, South Korea

POTATO, POTAHTO

Gangwon province is also known for its delicious potatoes, which are grown in the highlands.

In Jeongseon, the humble tubers are ground and boiled into gamja ongsimi (potato dumplings), served in soup and sometimes with noodles.

Instead of the seafood or kimchi pancakes that are common in Korean restaurants elsewhere, gamja jeon (potato pancakes) are the snack of choice here.

Pan-fried to a golden-brown crisp and lightly sprinkled with spring onions, this simple dish is delightfully addictive. With some chilled makgeolli (Korean rice wine) and the company of friends, it's the perfect hearty snack to round off a day traipsing about the countryside.

Gamja jeon contains very few ingredients but is deliciously addictive.

Handmade noodles with makgeolli.

Where to have it:

Woori Dongne Guksujib 756-1 Nochusan-ro, Yeoryang-myeon, Jeongseon-gun, Gangwon-do, South Korea

All photos by Melissa Zhu. This trip was made possible by the Korea Tourism Organization.