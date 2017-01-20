Britain's Johnson visits Myanmar, says democratic transition not yet complete

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who touched down in Myanmar on Friday (Jan 20), said the former British colony's transition to democracy was not yet complete but that Britain would offer its full support as a friend.

"Burma's transition to democracy is not yet complete but it is worth reflecting on just how far Burma has come since Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party took office just nine months ago," Johnson said in a statement.

"The UK, as a longstanding and long term friend to Burma, will continue to offer its fullest support," he said. "I look forward to seeing Burma continue to develop into a country where there is peace and prosperity for all its people."

On the visit, the first to Myanmar by a British foreign minister in five years, Johnson will meet leader Suu Kyi, members of the Rakhine Commission and leaders of different ethnic groups to discuss the peace process.