British actor trapped for 3 days in Thai jungle after slipping off waterfall: Report

LONDON: A British actor was rescued after he was trapped in the jungles of Koh Samui for three days following a fall from a waterfall, British media reported on Tuesday (Jul 18).

Paul Nicholls, who is best known for his role in the soap EastEnders, broke his leg and seriously injured his knee after the fall while his was exploring the Khun Si Waterfall, the Daily Mail reported.



According to The Sun, a villager found Nicholls' abandoned motorbike and alerted the police. A search team was dispatched and Nicholls was found “semi-conscious” and suffering from hypothermia at the foot of the waterfall.

Nicholls told The Sun that he was lucky to be alive. He added: “I had a phone with me but I fell from such a height into the water it was irretrievable.

“It took such a long time to find me. It’s an understatement to say it wasn’t a great situation. It wasn’t that I was lost. The problem was I couldn’t move to get out of there.

“I’ve got a broken leg and I’m missing a kneecap. It needs complete reconstruction.”

Plans are being made with the help of the British Embassy to transfer Nicholls to UK for treatment after it was reportedly alleged that it would cost around £90,000 (US$117,000) to have surgery in Koh Samui.

In June, American tourist Geoffrey Maui died after falling at the remote Khun Si Waterfall, the Samui Times reported.