Brothers killed, mum seriously injured in accident on Malaysia's North-South highway

IPOH: Two brothers were killed and their mother seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by a bus along Malaysia’s North-South highway in Ipoh on Tuesday (Dec 5).

R Vijaydren Rao, 16, died on the spot, while his younger brother R Shankar Rao, 13, died of his injuries at the hospital, Malaysian media reported.

Their stepfather K Shanker Ganesh, who was driving the car, suffered minor injuries, while their mother R Kommathi was seriously injured.

Both boys were seated in the back of the car.

The family was heading to Sungai Petani from Kuala Lumpur when their car was involved in an accident with a lorry, the Malay Mail quoted Taiping acting police district chief Superintendent Razlam Ab Hamid as saying.

“Following the accident, (Shankar) stopped the car in the middle of the highway. However, a bus which was on the same route rammed into his car from behind,” he said.

The police are still investigating the accident, he said, adding that the lorry from the earlier collision has not been identified.