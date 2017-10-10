Brunei Navy commander receives prestigious Singapore military award

SINGAPORE: The Commander of the Royal Brunei Navy (RBN) was presented with Singapore’s prestigious military award, the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) - or Meritorious Service Medal (Military) by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday (Oct 10).

Dr Ng presented the award to First Admiral (FADM) Pengiran Norazmi Pengiran Haji Muhammad at an investiture ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in the morning.

First Admiral Norazmi was conferred the award for his "significant contributions towards enhancing the bilateral defence relationship between the RBN and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)", MINDEF said in a press release.

Last year, both navies commemorated 40 years of defence relations and celebrated the 35th edition of Exercise Pelican, which has "enhanced serials in naval warfare and the inclusion of naval aviation".

First Admiral Norazmi also strongly supported Singapore’s International Maritime Review this year, as well as the Western Pacific Naval Symposium Multilateral Sea Exercises in 2015 and this year, MINDEF said.

On receiving the award, First Admiral Norazmi said: “I am humbled and very grateful to be awarded with this medal. This signifies the strong relationship between our militaries as well as our countries.



"I am very much delighted to receive this prestigious award, and would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Government of Singapore for awarding me with the Meritorious Service Medal.”

The admiral, who is in Singapore for a three-day visit, inspected a Guard of Honour contingent at MINDEF before the ceremony and is scheduled to visit navy ship RSS Unity at the Tuas Naval Base on Wednesday.