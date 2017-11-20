Brunei Sultan joins Sarawak Regatta

KUCHING: The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah attended the 145th Sarawak Regatta on Sunday (Nov 19) and joined the men’s 20-paddler longboat race.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his team 'Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan Negara Brunei' competed against seven other teams.

Sarawak's Chief Minister Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg also participated in the competition with the Sarawak Chief Minister’s team in the VIP category which was held for the first time at the Kuching Waterfront.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his team Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan Negara Brunei won the race which was flagged off by Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The longboat or bidar race was introduced since the Rajah Brooke's era in 1872 to promote friendship among the various tribes in Sarawak then.