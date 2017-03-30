Bull shark found washed up inland in Australia after Cyclone Debbie

QUEENSLAND, Australia: A 1.5-metre bull shark was found a long way from home after it was found washed up on a muddy river bank in north Queensland.



According to various media reports on Thursday (Mar 30), the shark was stranded after water surges as a result of Cyclone Debbie caused pockets of flooding in the area.

Pictures of the washed up shark went viral on social media, with the city's fire department posting a tongue-in-cheek warning to urge residents to keep away from the floodwater.

Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again! A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater. #TCDebbie #ifitsfloodedforgetit pic.twitter.com/DpP29Va1JG — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 30, 2017

However, people who lived in the area still turned up to take pictures of the stranded shark, which was likely swept upstream from the Burdekin River.

#Sharknado. Locals at #Ayr sadly discover another of the untold thousands of marine and land animals that were victims of #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/tMf2WBomQH — Marcus Middleton (@MMiddleton_10) March 30, 2017

The river, which is located in North and Far North Queensland, is home to various marine life like bull sharks, turtles and barracudas, according to news.com.au.

Australian authorities told 40,000 people to evacuate to higher ground on Thursday as Cyclone Debbie swept down the northeast coast with heavy rain.

The category four storm brushed north of Queensland state on Tuesday, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.