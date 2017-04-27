Burst pipe causes water disruption in 280 locations within KL, Petaling

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur and Petaling experienced a temporary disruption to their water supply on Thursday (Apr 27) morning.

According to a media statement as well as information on Selangor's water supply company, SYABAS's website, the disruption was due to a burst pipe behind the ELC International School at Jalan Sierramas Barat, Sungai Buloh.

Among the landmarks affected are Brickfields, Dataran Maybank, Hyatt Saujana, KL Sentral and Menara Telekom. Water supply has also been cut at certain hotels and sports venues, as well as police and fire stations.

"Pipe repair works are being expedited and estimated to be completed within 48 hours. Water supply will be restored in stages upon completion of the repair works," said the Selangor water supply authority.

It added that those looking for details on the affected areas and updates on repair works may refer to the mySyabas app or www.syabas.com.my.